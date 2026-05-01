Kyiv petition to ban pets from grocery stores fails to reach vote threshold

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A petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for a ban on pets in capital stores that trade in food products has failed to gather the required number of votes for consideration.

According to the petition platform on the Kyiv City Council website, the initiative was submitted on March 2 and, as of May 1, gathered only 576 votes out of the 6,000 required, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

The author of the petition argued that grocery stores have high sanitary requirements and that the presence of animals where food is stored and sold creates risks of contamination from fur, bacteria, and parasites. The petition also highlighted concerns regarding citizens with fur allergies or a fear of dogs.

As previously reported, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky stated in January that legislative changes are being prepared in Ukraine to allow retail chains and catering establishments to admit animals to their premises without legal risks, particularly during periods of low temperatures.

News.Az