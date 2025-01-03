Argentina files complaint against Venezuela at ICC over arrest of border guard

Argentina has announced that it has lodged a complaint against Venezuela at the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the arrest of Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a member of Argentina’s border guard, sparking a diplomatic dispute.

The "arbitrary detention and forced disappearance" of Nahuel Agustin Gallo amounts to "a serious and flagrant violation of human rights, demonstrating a systematic pattern of crimes against humanity" that were "clearly under the jurisdiction" of the ICC, Argentina's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Argentina will continue to utilize all legal and diplomatic means to ensure Gallo's rights, protect human rights and seek international justice, the ministry added.Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil denied the accusations in a post on Telegram.Gil accused the government of Argentina's President Javier Milei of supporting right-wing extremist and pro-coup groups in Venezuela and said he would not allow attempts to disrupt public order in his country.Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on Dec. 10 that Gallo had been detained on espionage charges.According to Argentine officials, Gallo had entered Venezuela from Colombia via the land border to see his wife and child and was detained by Venezuelan security forces shortly afterward.Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich insisted that Gallo had entered Venezuela in “a completely legal manner.”Milei demanded Gallo's “immediate” release.

