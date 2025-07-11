Argentina’s ex-president Fernandez to stand trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Argentine judge has ruled that former president Alberto Fernandez must stand trial for alleged corruption linked to insurance policies purchased by government departments during his 2019-2023 term.

Fernandez will be prosecuted for "negotiations incompatible with the exercise of public office," according to Judge Sebastian Casanello's ruling published in Argentine media and confirmed by defense lawyer Mariana Barbitta, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 66-year-old stands accused of fraudulent administration over his government's use of brokers -- one of whom allegedly had ties to his office -- to contract insurance policies that could have been negotiated directly.

The main broker was allegedly the husband of Fernandez's personal secretary.

Fernandez did not seek reelection after serving a single term, handing the keys of the presidential palace to self-described "anarcho-capitalist" President Javier Milei in December 2023.

The corruption allegations emerged when a court ordered an examination of his secretary's phone while investigating assault claims made against Fernandez by his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez.

Yanez filed a complaint accusing Fernandez of having beaten her during their relationship, which ended after he left office.

He faces a separate trial on charges of domestic abuse.

The graft case involves policies taken out with Nacion Seguros, the insurance arm of state-owned Banco Nacion, which Fernandez chose to cover government departments against various types of risks.

Casanello ordered a freeze on about $10 million of Fernandez's assets, according to Thursday's ruling.

Fernandez's leftist Peronist movement, which dominated Argentine politics for most of the country's post-war history, has been dogged by allegations of corruption.

Ex-president Cristina Kirchner, another senior Peronist, is serving a six-year sentence under house arrest after being convicted of fraud involving public works contracts awarded during her two terms.

