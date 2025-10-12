Yandex metrika counter

Arizona braces for heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Priscilla sweep through the state -VIDEO

Photo: AzCentral

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla pushes into Arizona, bringing several days of showers and cooler temperatures, News.Az reports citing the AzCentral.

Storm chances will peak Friday, Oct. 10, into Saturday, Oct. 11, with widespread rain expected across the state. The Phoenix area could see rainfall totals above 2 inches during the next few days, while southeastern and northern Arizona could pick up several inches.  

Forecasters warn of ponding water and minor flooding on roads and in washes. 


