Arizona DPS helicopter crashes during Flagstaff shooting response - VIDEO

A police helicopter crashed during an emergency response to a reported shooting in Flagstaff, Arizona, as authorities issued shelter-in-place warnings for nearby residents.

According to scanner and social media reports, the incident began after gunfire was reported in the Railroad Springs area. Law enforcement launched a large-scale response, warning the public to avoid the neighborhood and remain indoors for safety, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the operation, a police helicopter reportedly went down near the area where gunfire had been exchanged between officers and a suspected gunman. Authorities had not immediately confirmed the cause of the crash or whether there were injuries linked to the incident.

Local police issued a public alert urging residents in the area north of West Route 66, between South Thompson Street and North Mark Lane, to shelter in place and avoid traveling near the active police scene.

Videos circulating online appeared to show a law enforcement helicopter losing control before crashing during the response operation. Officials have not yet verified all footage or provided full details about the aircraft involved.

Emergency response teams remained active in the area as authorities continued to secure the scene and gather information. Officials had not confirmed the status of the suspect at the time of reporting.

Investigations into helicopter crashes typically involve federal aviation authorities and safety investigators to determine whether mechanical, environmental or operational factors played a role.

Authorities said updates would be released as more verified information becomes available.

News.Az