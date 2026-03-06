UK counter-drone helicopters arrive in Cyprus

+ ↺ − 16 px

British helicopters with counter-drone capabilities have started arriving in Cyprus, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

After an attack on a military base in Cyprus, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he would send the Royal Navy’s HMS Dragon warship and Wildcat helicopters to the region, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Qatar partially resumes air navigation through emergency routes

Qatar’s PM discusses Iran attacks with Poland’s top diplomat

Drone strike sparks calls to end British bases in Cyprus

Why passengers worldwide are affected by Qatar Airways disruptions

Four additional Typhoon aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Qatar overnight, the defense ministry said.

The UK also had aircraft making defensive air patrols over Qatar, Jordan and the Eastern Mediterranean last night, the ministry said.

Starmer has repeatedly asserted that the UK will not join the US and Israel in taking offensive action against Iran.

News.Az