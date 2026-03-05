Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian Ka-27 helicopter over Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Navy has destroyed a Russian Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter over the Black Sea, marking another setback for Russia’s naval aviation, the Ukrainian military said.

The Ka-27 is a shipborne helicopter designed to detect, track, and engage submarines up to 500 meters deep and operate within 200 km of its base ship. It can fly at speeds up to 270 km/h, day or night, in both simple and complex weather conditions. The helicopter can operate alone, in groups, or in coordination with naval forces from coastal airfields or ships, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This is the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian helicopters. On February 20, Ukrainian forces destroyed a multi-purpose Mi-8 and a Ka-52 at an airfield in Russia’s Oryol region using strike drones. Earlier, on February 17, another Ka-27 was destroyed in Crimea along with several drone command centers.

The Ukrainian Navy’s latest success demonstrates continued pressure on Russia’s naval and air assets in the Black Sea.

News.Az