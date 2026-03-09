Yandex metrika counter

Helicopter crash in UAE kills 2 troops due to ‘malfunction’

  • World
  • Share
Helicopter crash in UAE kills 2 troops due to ‘malfunction’
Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates has reported that two soldiers were killed when a helicopter crashed due to a "technical malfunction."

“The Defence Ministry announces the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country today,” it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      