Helicopter crash in UAE kills 2 troops due to ‘malfunction’
Getty Images
The United Arab Emirates has reported that two soldiers were killed when a helicopter crashed due to a "technical malfunction."
“The Defence Ministry announces the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country today,” it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli