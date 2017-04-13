Armenia acquires Verba surface-to-air missile systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

"A large batch of Igla-S and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile complexes have been obtained."

Following the Four-Day War in April 2016, Armenia has acquired Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, `Hay Zinvor` (Armenian soldier) newspaper cited a military official, AzVision.az reports.

On the night of April 1-2, 2016, all the frontier positions of the Azerbaijan army were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery pieces. Armenia officially said that it had lost about 100 servicemen, while other enemy sources put the death toll at 300 to 500. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani Defense Ministers reached an agreement on ceasefire on April 5 in Moscow.

“After the April events, appropriate conclusions have been drawn. Necessary measures have been taken to accelerate the process of upgrading air defense systems of front-line units with modern equipment.” Armenian Army colonel Arthur Poghosyan said.

“A large batch of Igla-S and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile complexes have been obtained,” he added.

The purchase of Igla-S systems was first reported on in February 2016, while that of Verba complexes has just been revealed.

With a flight ceiling of up to 3500 meters, Igla-S and Verba have a range of 0.5-6 km.

During 4-day war between the sides, a number of Azerbaijan’s residential areas close to the frontline also became targets of Armenian shelling. The enemy used internationally prohibited weapons against the Azerbaijani civilians.

To prevent the enemy’s military activity, the Azerbaijani army took prompt retaliatory action and from 2 to 5 April the army successfully liberated the strategic heights surrounding the Talish village that could possible expose Goranboy district and Naftalan city to Armenian shelling.

Over the course of the operations that lasted for four days, the Azerbaijani army effectively liberated nearly 2,000 hectares of areas with strategic heights that enabled it to control large territories of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

News.Az

News.Az