Armenia concentrates additional military personnel, artillery pieces in direction of Azerbaijan’s Dashkasan – Defense Ministry
On the afternoon of October 16, it was observed that the Armenian armed forces using military vehicles assembled additional military personnel and 4 artillery pieces to their positions stationed opposite the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Dashkasan direction, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
The ministry stated that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension that may arise in the region.