Armenia avoids providing info about mass burial sites to Azerbaijan: Human Rights Commissioner

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has released information regarding the emergence of further facts related to the crimes against humanity committed by Armenia, the Office of the Ombudsman said.

Basira Maharramova and Vagif Maharramov, two individuals who went missing during the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in February 1992, and whose identities were identified recently, were buried today.

The remains of the members of a family who were the victims of ethnic cleansing and discrimination were found in a grave in the territory of the Khojaly district 32 years later: "This evidence once more underscores Armenia's involvement in war crimes and its breach of international humanitarian laws. We reiterate that The Armenian side, grossly violating the norms of international law, deprived the families of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis of the right to information over nearly 30 years. Additionally, Armenia avoids providing info about mass burial sites to Azerbaijan".

News.Az