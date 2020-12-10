Yandex metrika counter

Armenia confirms 1,174 new COVID-19 cases

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia confirms 1,174 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,174 in the past 24 hours to 145,240, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 1,174 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 121,882 patients recovered from the illness. Currently, 20,336 people are under treatment," the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-three more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 2,416 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      