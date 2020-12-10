Armenia confirms 1,174 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,174 in the past 24 hours to 145,240, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 1,174 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 121,882 patients recovered from the illness. Currently, 20,336 people are under treatment," the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-three more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 2,416 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

News.Az