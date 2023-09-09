Armenia continues deploying heavy artillery batteries close to Azerbaijani border (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia keeps on with its heavy artillery systems concentrated near the Azerbaijani border, News.Az reports citing Trend.

This is confirmed by videos disseminated on social networks.

The video shows that the transported equipment is an air defense system (ADS).

During this week, a large number of photos and videos were disseminated related to the concentration of manpower and military equipment by Armenia in the border with Azerbaijan.

News.Az

