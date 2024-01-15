Yandex metrika counter

Armenia distorts facts about January tragedy - MFA

Armenia distorts facts about the January tragedy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, News.az reports.

"A clear case of hypocrisy: Armenia distorts facts about the January tragedy. Accusing Azerbaijan of deportation and ethnic cleansing is not only absurd, but also an attempt to cover up the systematic policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis from historical lands in Armenia and Azerbaijan", he said.


