Armenia fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in direction of Tovuz

On June 27, at about 20:40, the Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Kolagir village of the Berd region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Garalar village of Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az