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In a sudden shift of strategy, Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives abruptly pulled a high-stakes vote that aimed to limit President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran. The decision to cancel was driven by a looming political risk: the measure actually had enough momentum to pass.

The vote was on track to become the first successful congressional condemnation of Trump’s military actions in the region, following a string of failed attempts by Democrats. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers later clarified that leadership halted the vote due to low attendance among Republican lawmakers—an absence that inadvertently cleared a path for the opposition's bill to clear the floor, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The retreat drew sharp criticism from across the aisle. Democratic Congressman Jared Huffman didn't hold back, framing the postponement as a sign of weakness. "We've gone from losing by one to tying last week to this chicken s

retreat they did tonight," Huffman remarked.

House leadership now plans to revisit the issue once lawmakers return from their week-long Memorial Day recess. However, political analysts note the vote remains largely symbolic, as President Trump holds the power to veto the legislation if it ever reaches his desk.

Despite historically backing Trump’s military maneuvers, anxieties within the Republican party have steadily intensified as the conflict drags on without formal congressional approval. Many lawmakers have raised concerns that the 60-day deadline mandated by the War Powers Act—which requires the withdrawal of US troops absent a congressional green light—has already expired. The White House has pushed back against these concerns, arguing that the deadline is irrelevant because a ceasefire has since been brokered between the US and Iran.

This legislative drama unfolded amid reports of growing friction between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the broader strategy toward Tehran. While the US was initially poised to resume airstrikes on Iranian targets this week, Trump pivoted to suspend the operation at the request of Persian Gulf allies, shifting his focus toward negotiated diplomacy. Netanyahu remains highly skeptical of the pause, calling the decision to delay the strikes a strategic misstep. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions remain fragile following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a directive banning the export of the country's near-weapons-grade enriched uranium stockpiles.

News.Az