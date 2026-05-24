Macron calls Lukashenko amid reports of “Oreshnik” strike on Ukraine

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French President Emmanuel Macron has held a phone conversation with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, News.Az reports, citing BelTA.

According to the Belarusian side, the call took place on May 24 at the initiative of France. The two leaders discussed regional issues, as well as Belarus’s relations with the European Union and France in particular.

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions around the war in Ukraine and reports that Russia may have used advanced “Oreshnik” ballistic missiles in recent strikes on Ukrainian territory. There has been no independent confirmation from Paris regarding the details of the Macron-Lukashenko call.

News.Az