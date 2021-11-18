Armenian forces fire at Azerbaijani army positions in Tovuz direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces again opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Tovuz district.

On November 17 starting from 17:54 to 22:52, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli and Mughanjig villages of the Shamshaddin region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages of the Tovuz region, said the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

News.Az