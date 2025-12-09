Armenia, Germany discuss cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss ways to develop relations between the two countries.

Pashinyan and Steinmeier held a private meeting followed by discussions in an expanded format, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Steinmeier welcomed Pashinyan's official visit to Germany, emphasizing his country’s readiness to deepen relations with Armenia. The German president expressed confidence that the Armenian prime minister’s visit would give new impetus to bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, noting that Germany is a key ally for Armenia both at the bilateral level and within the framework of its partnership with the EU.

According to him, the two countries share a common commitment to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, and Armenia and Germany actively cooperate on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Pashinyan added that Armenia is also interested in elevating its partnership with Germany to a new level.

The sides also discussed issues of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the further expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation. They noted the importance of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit to be held in Armenia, describing it as an important platform for political dialogue with Europe.

The meeting also touched on the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and other topics of regional importance.