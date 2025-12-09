Armenian PM arrives in Germany for official visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for talks with German officials, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Hamburg to meet with Mayor Peter Tschentscher and hold discussions with local business representatives at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

The Armenian delegation includes Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, head of the Armenia-Germany Friendship Group in the National Assembly Vladimir Vardanyan, and other officials.

News.Az