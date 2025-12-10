Armenia, Germany sign joint declaration to deepen bilateral partnership

The Armenian government said the document reaffirms the long-standing friendly ties between the two countries and sets out plans to deepen cooperation across political, economic, security, and cultural spheres. It also emphasises shared commitments to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The declaration references Armenia’s cooperation framework with the European Union under CEPA and notes Germany’s support for Armenia’s efforts to strengthen ties with the EU and other democratic partners. It highlights the importance of political dialogue, development cooperation, security support, cyber resilience, and expanded economic, scientific, and cultural initiatives.

Both sides welcomed the initialling of the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement and recent steps toward normalisation, saying full normalisation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye would create new opportunities for regional stability and prosperity.

The declaration outlines planned cooperation in areas including political consultations, trade and investment, biodiversity and COP17 preparations, energy and connectivity, sustainable development, education, research, digital transformation, and security-sector reform.

It specifies that the declaration is not a legally binding treaty and may be amended or terminated by either side, with implementation dependent on available resources and national legislation.