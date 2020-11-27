Armenia has new Economy Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan signed a decree appointing Vahan Kerobyan as economy minister.

The decree was published on the president's website. Kerobyan's predecessor, Tigran Khachatryan, left office after submitting his resignation on November 24.

The dismissal decree was also published on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (his successor is Ara Ayvazyan), Minister of Defense David Tonoyan (successor - Vagharshak Harutyunyan), Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan (Mesrop Arakelyan was appointed instead), Minister of Education, Science, Culture and sports Arayik Harutyunyan (his post was taken by Vahram Dumanyan) were dismissed.

News.Az