Over 50 flights diverted from Moscow airports

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About 51 aircraft bound for Moscow airports were diverted to alternate airfields due to previously imposed temporary restrictions on the Moscow aviation hub, the Russian Transport Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In a statement posted on Russia’s Max national messenger channel, the ministry said civil aviation operations in the Moscow region are under special monitoring by the Transport Ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency.

“Last night and early this morning, 51 aircraft diverted to alternate airfields due to temporary restrictions on airspace use,” the ministry said.

In addition, around 32 flights were reported to have been delayed for departure by more than two hours, according to the statement.

News.Az