Drone debris falls at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport

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Drone debris has fallen on the premises of Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, according to a statement from the airport authority.

"Drone debris was detected on the premises of Sheremetyevo Airport. The debris is at a safe distance from passenger and aircraft servicing areas," the airport noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and all necessary security measures are being taken.

"There are no casualties or damage in the airport area, and the situation in the passenger terminals remains calm," Sheremetyevo emphasized in its statement.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that flight restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures, introduced to ensure safety, had been lifted at the airport.

Sheremetyevo itself stated that it "continues to provide uninterrupted services to passengers and airlines." The airport warned that "airlines may adjust their flight schedules in accordance with their current operational programs.".

News.Az