US sets five conditions for Iran in peace process talks

US sets five conditions for Iran in peace process talks

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In response to Iranian demands, Washington has set Tehran five conditions of its own, which the US administration believes are necessary for continuing the peace process between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Fars news agency.

The agency reported that the US refuses to pay any compensation for damage caused by the bombings of Iranian territory.

Washington also reportedly insists that 400 kilograms of enriched uranium be removed from Iran and transferred to the US, and that only one operating nuclear facility remain in the Islamic Republic.

According to the report, the US does not intend to release more than 25% of Iran’s frozen assets.

It also states that the issue of ending conflicts on all fronts, including Lebanon, must be resolved through negotiations.

News.Az