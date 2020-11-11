Armenia has paid for blood it has shed - Devlet Bahceli

Armenia has "paid the price for the blood it has shed" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a prominent Turkish lawmaker and party leader said on Wednesday.

Hailing a newly declared truce that ended six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Devlet Bahceli said Baku had exacted its "historical revenge" on "terrorist state" Yerevan.

"Karabakh is Turkish, Karabakh is free, Karabakh is Azerbaijan [...] 300 years of persecution is over, and the occupation of [Karabakh] has ended," Bahceli told the parliamentary group of his Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

He underlined that the nine-point agreement legally confirmed Azerbaijan's victory.

