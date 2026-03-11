Yandex metrika counter

Death toll from Israeli strike in eastern Lebanon rises to 7
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that seven people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tamnin al-Tahta, located in the eastern Baalbek district, revising earlier reports that 10 had died, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center confirmed that 18 others were wounded in the attack on the town in the Bekaa Valley. Authorities are assessing the damage and providing assistance to the affected communities.


