Armenia hopes to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan before COP29: President

"Yerevan is hopeful to sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan before the COP29 climate change conference that Baku is hosting on Nov 11-22," Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told Reuters in an interview, News.Az reports.

Khachaturyan also said talks with Türkiye are going well, and there is a proposal under consideration to open the border between the two countries for third-country citizens and those with diplomatic passports.He stated that currently, 3 provisions of the agreement are under discussion.

