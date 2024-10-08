Yandex metrika counter

Armenia hopes to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan before COP29: President

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia hopes to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan before COP29: President

"Yerevan is hopeful to sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan before the COP29 climate change conference that Baku is hosting on Nov 11-22," Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told Reuters in an interview, News.Az reports.

Khachaturyan also said talks with Türkiye are going well, and there is a proposal under consideration to open the border between the two countries for third-country citizens and those with diplomatic passports.

He stated that currently, 3 provisions of the agreement are under discussion.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      