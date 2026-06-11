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Iran’s IRGC issues maritime warning over Hormuz

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Iran’s IRGC issues maritime warning over Hormuz
Source: Sepahnews

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that any vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered as “cooperating with the enemy,” News.Az reports, citing IRGC.

The IRGC Navy stated that the waterway would remain closed until further notice and warned that no vessel should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman.

It further added that the closure was a response to what it described as repeated US violations of the ceasefire.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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