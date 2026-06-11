Tbilisi court frees 14 more defendants in October 4 unrest case after plea deals

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Tbilisi City Court has released 14 more defendants in the case over the 4 October 2025 unrest after approving procedural plea agreements with the prosecution, bringing the total number of individuals who have struck deals with investigators to 22.

All of those released had been in pre-trial detention since their arrest in the autumn of last year. Following admissions of guilt and expressions of remorse — mandatory conditions for plea agreements — the court sentenced them to three-year suspended sentences, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Among those released on Wednesday were 13 defendants accused of participating in group violence and attempting to seize a strategic facility. One other defendant was charged solely with participation in group violence.

A day earlier, eight more defendants were released under similar plea arrangements. One of them, Eva Shashiashvili, had already been released on bail in December on health grounds.

The prosecution says the option of plea agreements remains open to other defendants, provided they admit guilt, express remorse and submit formal requests.

Observers say the releases may indicate a gradual shift in the authorities’ approach to one of the most high-profile political cases of recent months. In the past, most defendants in cases linked to opposition protests refused to admit guilt or cooperate with investigators. Critics of the government have also repeatedly expressed distrust in the judiciary and prosecution, arguing that in some cases defendants were allegedly pressured to admit guilt, while plea deals were ultimately not approved.

On 4 October 2025, the day of municipal elections boycotted by much of the opposition, a rally under the slogan of a “peaceful revolution” was held in central Tbilisi. After the gathering on Rustaveli Avenue, part of the crowd moved towards the presidential residence on Atoneli Street and attempted to breach the perimeter. Police pushed back the protesters, after which clashes continued in central areas of the city for several hours.

The authorities described the events as an attempted coup, which they said was organised by external forces, according to ruling Georgian Dream party officials. The opposition, however, has called it a “staged provocation” by the authorities.

A total of 65 people have been charged in connection with the 4 October events, including politicians, civil activists and protest organisers.

The first custodial sentences in the case were handed down in May, when ten individuals were sentenced to imprisonment, including opera singer and civil activist Paata Burchuladze, representatives of the United National Movement party Murtaz Zodelava and Irakli Nadiradze, retired colonel Lasha Beridze, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli member Paata Manjgaladze.

News.Az