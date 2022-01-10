Armenia introduces new restrictions on access to public venues

Armenia's Ministry of Health on Monday announced new restrictions to curb the fast spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Xinhua reports.

From Jan. 22, people above 18 must present either a vaccination certificate or a negative recent test result prior to entering restaurants, hotels, cinemas and other similar venues, according to the ministry.

Armenia on Monday reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 345,981, according to the ministry.

Data from the ministry showed that 99 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 332,985.

Meanwhile, 3 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,004.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,694,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

