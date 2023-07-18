Armenia is involved in ecoterrorism - League Chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia is involved in ecological terrorism as well,” said Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, News.az reports.

Sahib Mammaov noted that Armenia for 30 years, has caused irreparable damage or the damage that requires a long time to recover to the territories of Azerbaijan, which it kept under occupation, and committed environmental terrorism.

Sahib Mammadov also emphasized that the construction of a huge metallurgical plant in the area called Arazdeyan (Yeraskh) on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia should be stopped.

News.Az