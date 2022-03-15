Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkiye - FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations and open borders with Turkiye, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this in an interview with Anadolu Agency, News.az reports.

He said he was pleased to hear from his Turkish counterpart that he had the political will to achieve this goal.



"I think we should not be afraid to take concrete steps in a rapidly changing world. The opening of the borders will have a positive impact on trade and economic relations between the two countries, relations between peoples and the overall stability of the region," he said.

News.Az