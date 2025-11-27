Armenia, Israel hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan met with Eden Bar Tal, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, on November 26 in Jerusalem.

Both sides underscored their readiness to boost Armenia-Israel relations, particularly in political and economic areas, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

They also exchanged views on developments in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.

The visit included the 12th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with high technology, medicine, agriculture, and tourism highlighted as priority sectors with strong potential for collaboration.

News.Az