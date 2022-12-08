Armenia looted cultural property of Azerbaijan: Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the almost past 30 years, the international community has failed to take effective measures to eliminate the severe consequences of the conflict for Azerbaijan, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international scientific conference on the topic “The Role of UNESCO Conventions Concerning the Protection of Cultural Properties and Aspects of Improving Their Implementation”, News.Az reports.

Ahmadov noted that Armenia looted the cultural property of Azerbaijan during the years of occupation.

“The Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict was adopted in 1954. After regaining their independence, Azerbaijan and Armenia joined the Convention in 1993 and assumed its obligations. But unfortunately, Armenia looted the cultural property of Azerbaijan during the years of occupation. We once again witnessed traces of Armenian vandalism in our cities and districts liberated following the 44-day Patriotic War,” the deputy premier added.

News.Az