Azerbaijani MP says Armenia not interested in peaceful solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The aggressor country Armenia is not interested in a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is preparing for new attacks to occupy even more territories of Azerbaijan, said Tural Ganjaliyev, Azerbaijan MP, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

This statement came after the transfer of the so-called “parliament” of the puppet regime created by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Ganjaliyev described this as another step taken by Armenia’s political leadership to hinder the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“So, the “head” of the puppet regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, said that the “parliament ”of the so-called regime will be moved to Shusha until 2022 and this transfer has a ‘symbolic meaning’, given the historical role of Shusha.”

“Amid the recent events, the deliberate use of the name of one of the main cultural centers of Azerbaijan, Shusha, as a tool for Armenia's actions is a clear example of the preparation of the occupying state for new games. This decision also shows that Armenia is interested in deliberate escalation of tension in the region. The aggressor country Armenia isn’t interested in a peaceful solution of the conflict, preparing for new attacks to occupy even more territories of Azerbaijan,” the MP said.

"We declare that the occupation of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is temporary. All our territories occupied by Armenia will be liberated, and the return of all IDPs to their native lands will be ensured," Ganjaliyev concluded.

News.Az