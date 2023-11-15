Armenia ratifies Rome status solely for political reasons – Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has ratified the Rome status of the International Criminal Court (ICC) based only on political motives, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, News.az reports.

"Despite all the warnings, especially against the background of this anti-Russian policy unleashed through using the ICC, the decision was made by the West against the leadership of Russia and officials, Yerevan decided to ratify for political reasons," she said.

The Armenian Parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in early October.

Armenia signed the Rome Statute in 1999, but has not ratified it. On September 1, 2023, the Armenian government sent to parliament a draft ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC.

In March, the ICC pre-trial Chamber issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova.

News.Az