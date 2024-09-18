Armenia ready to buy gas from Azerbaijani, PM says
- 18 Sep 2024 13:02
- 13 Nov 2024 18:10
- 1007269
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-ready-to-buy-gas-from-azerbaijani-pm-says Copied
Armenia is ready to buy Azerbaijan's natural gas, Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan said, News.az reports citing Armenian media."If the transit pipeline for gas export from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan or Turkey passes through the territory of our country, we are ready to buy the natural gas transported by Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.