Armenia ready to buy gas from Azerbaijani, PM says

Armenia is ready to buy Azerbaijan's natural gas, Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan said, News.az reports citing Armenian media.

"If the transit pipeline for gas export from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan or Turkey passes through the territory of our country, we are ready to buy the natural gas transported by Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.

