Armenia says it is not considering CSTO withdrawal for now

Speaking to journalists in parliament, Safaryan said Armenia’s position “has already been made clear”: while Yerevan is not participating in CSTO summits or activities, it is also not blocking the organisation’s decision-making proces, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“Armenia conducts its foreign policy based on its own interests and in accordance with the situation that has emerged. A balancing policy of the Republic of Armenia has been announced, and decisions are made within its framework,” he said.

Questioned about why Armenia remains a CSTO member despite its non-participation, Safaryan said this reflects the government’s current approach. “At this stage, this is the policy. If there are additional positions or steps, we will announce them,” he noted.

He added that the Foreign Ministry is not currently considering the issue of withdrawing from the bloc. “Such a task has not yet been set before us. If such developments occur, everyone will find out,” Safaryan said.