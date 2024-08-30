Armenia should apologize to Azerbaijan for its barbaric actions: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should feel ashamed of its barbaric actions and apologize to Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X.

In accordance with the relevant United Nations General Assembly Resolution the 30th of August is observed as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.



Determining the fate of up to 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who have gone

missing as a result of Armenia’s… pic.twitter.com/JHtVA5PWcj — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 30, 2024

Hajiyev took to X to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which is commemorated on August 30, News.Az reports."Determining the fate of up to 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who have gone missing as a result of Armenia’s 30-yearlong aggression against Azerbaijan, is one of the most serious humanitarian problems that concern not only their beloved ones, but the Azerbaijani Government. Armenia evades from providing information about their whereabouts and the location of mass graves, once again demonstrating its inhuman nature," he noted.Hajiyev’s post highlights evidence from numerous witnesses and the discovery of mass graves in territories liberated from occupation, which reveal that Azerbaijani captives were subjected to severe torture and slaughter by Armenian forces.He stressed that those who are guilty of these crimes against humanity are not only enjoying impunity in Armenia, but are even glorified.He stated, "But justice has prevailed! Today, most of those criminals are held accountable in Azerbaijan. Armenian lobby-paid and morally bankrupt Western politicians and media institutions who call for the release of these war criminals at least should be ashamed. Armenia also should feel ashamed of its barbaric actions, apologize to Azerbaijan, hold other offenders accountable and report the exact location of mass graves, including the remains of Azerbaijan’s National Hero Natig Gasimov."Hajiyev also noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation gave a big impetus to the process of finding out the fate of the missing:"Upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant Government institutions based on the DNT analyses of discovered human remains, have identified 151 people so far who went missing since the first Karabakh War. Finding them after 30 years and burying with military funeral honors, once again shows how the President of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani state values and takes care of its citizens," he added.The presidential aide also emphasized that Azerbaijan finds the efforts of institutions like the International Committee of the Red Cross, tasked with determining the fate of missing persons under international humanitarian law, to be unsatisfactory."Instead of that ICRC contrary to its own statue is engaged behind the scene leak of false information and 'background information' to so-called reports of dubious western politicians who are in the pay roll of Armenian government and Armenian lobby. Azerbaijan will continue to spare no effort to determine the fate of the missing persons, and will put an end to the longing and suffering of their families," he added.

News.Az