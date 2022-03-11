Armenia to apply OSCE MG to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia in the near future may apply to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group with a request to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan in response to Armenpress, News.az reports.

"The negotiation process should take place to sign the document. Since the statements made by both sides have not entered the negotiation process and the two countries do not have the experience of direct talks, Armenia will probably apply to the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in the near future to assist in starting peace talks," he said.









News.Az