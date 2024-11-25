Yandex metrika counter

Armenia to skip the CSTO summit to be held in Astana

Armenia will not participate in the CSTO summit to be held in Astana on November 28, Russia's permanent representative to the organization Viktor Vasilyev, News.az reports.

According to him, Yerevan, which will not participate in the CSTO summit, does not object to the adoption of the planned documents.

It should be noted that the CSTO summit will be held in Astana on November 28. Regional and international security issues will be discussed at the summit, and a number of documents will be adopted.

