Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.

News.Az

