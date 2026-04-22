Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that the Latvian President's visit will create good opportunities for cooperation
Photo: AZERTAC
“I am sure that the Latvian president’s visit will create new opportunities for cooperation in various areas,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs in Baku on Wednesday.
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The Azerbaijani leader said the two sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral agenda during both one-on-one and expanded meetings with their delegations, and also reviewed issues of international importance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.