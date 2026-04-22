Germany, France clash over fighter jet decision timeline

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Germany and France have signaled different timelines for deciding the future of their joint next-generation fighter jet project, raising fresh uncertainty over Europe’s biggest defense initiative.

The disagreement centers on the FCAS (Future Combat Air System), a €100 billion program developed with Spain to build a next-generation fighter aircraft, drones, and a shared digital combat network, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The project has already been under strain due to disputes between France’s Dassault Aviation and the Franco-German aerospace partnership involving Airbus SE, which represents both Germany and Spain in the program.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he expects leaders to make a decision “this week,” stressing that the final call rests with heads of state, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are due to meet at a European summit in Cyprus.

However, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin indicated a delay, saying mediators had requested more time beyond an earlier deadline of April 18, extending discussions by around 10 more days.

The dispute reportedly focuses on three key issues: intellectual property rights, division of responsibilities (workshare), and certification standards for aircraft airworthiness.

While the program officially aims to develop a fully integrated air combat system, insiders suggest a possible compromise could see cooperation continue on drones and digital systems, while the core fighter jet component may be scaled back or restructured.

That potential shift would be politically sensitive for Paris, where the project is seen as a flagship of European defense integration.

The wider industrial ecosystem also includes key players such as Safran SA and U.S.-based RTX Corporation, which are linked to various technology components in the broader aerospace sector.

News.Az