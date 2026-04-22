President Aliyev briefs Latvian counterpart on Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said he briefed Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Aliyev made the remarks during a joint press statement with Rinkēvičs on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani president said there was already de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted that the leaders of both countries had been invited to the White House last year, where a joint declaration was signed and the text of the agreement was initialed by the foreign ministers.

News.Az