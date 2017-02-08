Armenian Ambassador to Belarus considers wrong his recall from the country

Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Khachatryan, despite the position of Minsk in Lapshin issue, considers it wrong to recall the Armenian ambassador to Belarus as a demarche, and other similar steps.

Oxu.Az informs with reference to Report that the Armenian ambassador to Belarus stated the aforementioned in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"We must maintain diplomatic relations, as we act together in a number of international organizations. We must try to find the best way out of this situation", Armen Khachatryan said.

