Iran leader claims 'unique' resistance against US and Israel

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the nation is engaged in a "unique historical resistance" against the United States and Israel, branding the two allies as "global terrorist armies."

The fiery remarks were delivered in a statement commemorating the second anniversary of the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May 2024. Khamenei used the anniversary to project a message of defiance amid ongoing regional conflicts, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a separate written address, the Supreme Leader acknowledged the growing geopolitical pressures on Tehran, noting that the ongoing shadow war has made the burden on government officials "heavier than before." However, he praised the domestic response to the crisis, expressing gratitude for what he described as the unwavering "unity of the nation" in the face of international pressure.

News.Az