Iran confirms receipt of US viewpoints in ongoing talks

Iran confirms receipt of US viewpoints in ongoing talks

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Iran has received the United States’ “viewpoints” and is currently reviewing them, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Baghaei said that several rounds of message exchanges had taken place based on Tehran’s initial 14-point proposal.

“We have received the US viewpoints, and they are currently under review,” he said.

He added that the renewed visit of Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran is intended to help facilitate the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States.

On Wednesday, Naqvi arrived in Tehran for his second visit to Iran in less than a week, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Later on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said negotiations were in their “final stages,” while also stressing that he was “in no hurry” to finalize an agreement.

The delicate talks between Washington and Tehran have entered a sensitive phase after both sides exchanged new proposals this week, multiple Pakistani government sources familiar with the matter told Anadolu.

According to the sources, the latest US proposal offers Iran “slightly better incentives” than previous proposals, though no additional details were disclosed.

The proposal reportedly includes issues concerning Iran’s frozen assets and international sanctions imposed on Tehran.

However, the sources said Washington had offered “no new concession” regarding Iran’s nuclear program, which remains the key obstacle to reaching an agreement.

Under a previously reported 14-point Iranian proposal, Tehran is seeking separate negotiations on its nuclear program, including matters related to enriched uranium, within 30 days after a permanent ceasefire is achieved.

Washington, on the other hand, wants the nuclear issue to be “discussed and resolved” before any permanent ceasefire deal is finalized.

The proposal for “third-party monitoring” also remains under discussion, particularly on the Iranian side, the sources added.

News.Az