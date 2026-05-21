Iran executes two men accused of security threats and terror

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Iran has executed two men after convicting them of forming a group to disrupt national security and maintaining membership in a "terrorist" organization, state media reported on Thursday.

The individuals were identified as Ramin Zaleh and Karim Maroufpour. Alongside the terrorism and security charges, both men stood accused of attempting an armed uprising through the creation of criminal groups, orchestrating local shootings, and plotting targeted assassinations. State media noted that these violent operations were carried out in direct alignment with the broader objectives of an unnamed terrorist organization, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The executions come amid a noted surge in state-level security crackdowns.

Human rights organizations have continued to voice mounting concerns over the sharp escalation of death sentences being carried out in the country, warning that fast-tracked legal proceedings often lack international standards of due process and transparent legal defense.

News.Az